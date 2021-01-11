Challenge 2021 – Batyrbek’s Story
For the past eight years, Orphan’s Promise has been serving vulnerable children in Kyrgyzstan where many parents find it very difficult to provide even for the basic needs for their children.
Orphan’s Promise supports such impoverished families by providing education for their children, nutritious food and hygiene supplies, as well as helping the parents get the needed training and start small businesses that can help to provide them with a stable income.
A Loving Family
One such family lives in a remote Kyrgyz mountainous region. The loving parents and their four children lead a very simple life in their tiny one-room dwelling. Twelve–year–old Alina helps her mum with her younger siblings, while the mum takes any odd jobs available to sustain their income.
But her dad, Batyrbek, has always been the main provider. They’ve always lived from hand to mouth but Batyrbek’s stable pay has been sufficient to put food on their table. Until one day a misfortune came into their home.
“Three years ago, Batyrbek accidently hurt his leg but didn’t treat the wound. He was afraid to lose his job,” says Valentina, his wife.
“I kept thinking that if I go to the hospital, who will be providing for the family. So I worked to the last,” says Batyrbek.
Batyrbek’s untreated wound was getting worse every day effecting his overall health. Large doses of painkillers were no longer effective. Batyrbek couldn’t go to work anymore and his family lost its only source of income. When he finally went to the hospital, the doctors insisted on an urgent surgery. But at this point the family had exhausted all its resources and didn’t have any money to pay for it.
Valentina comments, “All of our savings were gone. We borrowed some money from our relatives. But then at the end there was nobody to ask for help. We were so worried.”
“I felt so sorry for my dad. I prayed for him every day and read my Bible,” shares young Alina.
On The Mend
Orphan’s Promise had worked with their local church before, so the pastor asked us to help save the father for these vulnerable children. We had to help get Batyrbek get back on his feet.
“We all prayed and Alisher, our pastor, prayed also. And then the answer came. It was God working through other Christians. We are so thankful to these people for answering our appeal,” says Valentina.
“I am thankful to everyone. Brothers and sisters, may God bless you,” adds Batyrbek.
Batyrbek had to undergo a lengthy rehabilitation period before he can return to work.
Orphan’s Promise continues to support his vulnerable family during this time. We took care of their utility bills that had accrued during the period when they didn’t have income.
We also provided some egg-laying chickens and feed so that Valentina can cook tasty and nutritious meals for the family and also sell the extra eggs to the neighbours.
The kids got the needed school supplies, clothes and hygiene items. They also continue attending the Bible classes in their local church, where they learn about the love of Jesus through Superbook and other resources provided by Orphan’s Promise.
Batyrbek’s family is happy and Alina is looking forward to the day when her dad returns home healthy.
“Thank you for helping my father. I am so thankful to God for His help!” Alina exclaims.
Valentina adds, “Thank you very much for everything. And thanks to our God for His support and care through you. Thank you very much!”
Did you know? Stories like Batyrbek’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
