Challenge 2021 – Batyrbek’s Story

A Loving Family

One such family lives in a remote Kyrgyz mountainous region. The loving parents and their four children lead a very simple life in their tiny one-room dwelling. Twelve–year–old Alina helps her mum with her younger siblings, while the mum takes any odd jobs available to sustain their income.

But her dad, Batyrbek, has always been the main provider. They’ve always lived from hand to mouth but Batyrbek’s stable pay has been sufficient to put food on their table. Until one day a misfortune came into their home.

“Three years ago, Batyrbek accidently hurt his leg but didn’t treat the wound. He was afraid to lose his job,” says Valentina, his wife.

“I kept thinking that if I go to the hospital, who will be providing for the family. So I worked to the last,” says Batyrbek.

Batyrbek’s untreated wound was getting worse every day effecting his overall health. Large doses of painkillers were no longer effective. Batyrbek couldn’t go to work anymore and his family lost its only source of income. When he finally went to the hospital, the doctors insisted on an urgent surgery. But at this point the family had exhausted all its resources and didn’t have any money to pay for it.

Valentina comments, “All of our savings were gone. We borrowed some money from our relatives. But then at the end there was nobody to ask for help. We were so worried.”

“I felt so sorry for my dad. I prayed for him every day and read my Bible,” shares young Alina.