cbns-orphans-promise-logo
Recent Impact
READ MORE
Challenge 2021 – SEED Project Ukraine
READ MORE
CBN Europe Impact
READ MORE
Hope Through Loss

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Challenge 2021 – Batyrbek’s Story

For the past eight years, Orphan’s Promise has been serving vulnerable children in Kyrgyzstan where many parents find it very difficult to provide even for the basic needs for their children.

Orphan’s Promise supports such impoverished families by providing education for their children, nutritious food and hygiene supplies, as well as helping the parents get the needed training and start small businesses that can help to provide them with a stable income.  

A Loving Family

One such family lives in a remote Kyrgyz mountainous region. The loving parents and their four children lead a very simple life in their tiny one-room dwelling. Twelveyearold Alina helps her mum with her younger siblings, while the mum takes any odd jobs available to sustain their income.  

But her dad, Batyrbek, has always been the main provider. They’ve always lived from hand to mouth but Batyrbek’s stable pay has been sufficient to put food on their table. Until one day a misfortune came into their home.  

Three years ago, Batyrbek accidently hurt his leg but didn’t treat the wound. He was afraid to lose his job,” says Valentina, his wife. 

I kept thinking that if I go to the hospital, who will be providing for the family. So I worked to the last,” says Batyrbek. 

Batyrbek’s untreated wound was getting worse every day effecting his overall health. Large doses of painkillers were no longer effective. Batyrbek couldn’t go to work anymore and his family lost its only source of income. When he finally went to the hospital, the doctors insisted on an urgent surgery. But at this point the family had exhausted all its resources and didn’t have any money to pay for it. 

Valentina comments, “All of our savings were gone. We borrowed some money from our relatives. But then at the end there was nobody to ask for help. We were so worried. 

I felt so sorry for my dad. I prayed for him every day and read my Bible,” shares young Alina.  

All of our savings were gone. We borrowed some money from our relatives. But then at the end there was nobody to ask for help. We were so worried. – Valentina

On The Mend

Orphan’s Promise had worked with their local church before, so the pastor asked us to help save the father for these vulnerable children. We had to help get Batyrbek get back on his feet. 

We all prayed and Alisher, our pastor, prayed also. And then the answer came. It was God working through other Christians. We are so thankful to these people for answering our appeal,” says Valentina. 

I am thankful to everyone. Brothers and sisters, may God bless you,” adds Batyrbek. 

Batyrbek had to undergo a lengthy rehabilitation period before he can return to work.  

Orphan’s Promise continues to support his vulnerable family during this time. We took care of their utility bills that had accrued during the period when they didn’t have income. 

We also provided some egg-laying chickens and feed so that Valentina can cook tasty and nutritious meals for the family and also sell the extra eggs to the neighbours.  

The kids got the needed school supplies, clothes and hygiene items. They also continue attending the Bible classes in their local church, where they learn about the love of Jesus through Superbook and other resources provided by Orphan’s Promise. 

Batyrbek’s family is happy and Alina is looking forward to the day when her dad returns home healthy.  

Thank you for helping my father. I am so thankful to God for His help!” Alina exclaims. 

Valentina adds, Thank you very much for everything. And thanks to our God for His support and care through you. Thank you very much! 

Did you know? Stories like Batyrbek’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Batyrbek. Learn More

DONATE

Related Articles

READ MORE

Challenge 2021 – SEED Project Ukraine

January 11, 2021
READ MORE

CBN Europe Impact

January 4, 2021
READ MORE

Hope Through Loss

December 21, 2020
READ MORE

Gideon’s Story

December 14, 2020
READ MORE

Washing Away Her Pain

December 7, 2020
READ MORE

A New Home For Angel

November 30, 2020
READ MORE

To Be Free

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

Hope In The Valley – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

A Lifeline Amidst The Chaos – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

Transformed by Superbook – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

Media Ministry Impact – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

So Hungry They Ate Flowers

November 9, 2020
READ MORE

Ukraine Forest Fires

November 5, 2020
READ MORE

The Cruel Grandma

October 19, 2020
READ MORE

An Education For Febri

October 12, 2020
READ MORE

From Anger to Peace

October 5, 2020
READ MORE

When The World Grows Dark

September 28, 2020
READ MORE

From Fear to Flourishing

September 25, 2020
READ MORE

Rachel and Doni’s Story

September 21, 2020
READ MORE

Hope Boxes

September 19, 2020
READ MORE

A Cow for the Ryndins

September 14, 2020
READ MORE

Restoring Hope to Armenui’s Family

September 7, 2020
READ MORE

A New House for Myroslava

September 1, 2020
READ MORE

Time to Choose

August 24, 2020
READ MORE

Mary’s Story

August 17, 2020
READ MORE

Zagreb Roma Project

August 10, 2020
READ MORE

Young Girl Discovers the Joy of Life!

August 3, 2020
READ MORE

Bringing Hope To Persecuted Refugees

July 20, 2020
READ MORE

Uzbekistan Disaster Relief

July 13, 2020
READ MORE

Chanra’s Story

July 6, 2020
READ MORE

Jee’s Story

June 29, 2020
READ MORE

SEED Project Sprouts Opportunity For Families In Ukraine

June 22, 2020
READ MORE

Surviving the Lockdown With Six Children and No Food

June 15, 2020
READ MORE

When Hope and Money Run Out

June 8, 2020
READ MORE

No Birthday Cake For Amila

May 18, 2020
READ MORE

SEED Project Report

May 15, 2020
READ MORE

Zakhar’s Story

May 14, 2020
READ MORE

Bosnia Feeding Project

May 13, 2020
READ MORE

Impact Story: Grandma Navarad

May 11, 2020
READ MORE

Bulgaria Roma Outreach Project

May 6, 2020
READ MORE

Ukraine Transition House

May 4, 2020
READ MORE

Joyce: A Life You Changed

March 11, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Transformed A Hurting Heart

February 25, 2020
READ MORE

Abused, Hungry and Desperate

February 12, 2020
READ MORE

Operation Blessing In Action

January 21, 2020
READ MORE

God Healed Asen From Hepatitis A

January 21, 2020
READ MORE

Trusting God with Finances

January 20, 2020
READ MORE

Recovering From An Earthquake

January 16, 2020
READ MORE

Get Involved In Our CBN Faith & Fundraising Weeks!

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Blessed To Give

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Bunmi & Johanna’s Story

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Changed Nazwa’s Life

January 8, 2020
READ MORE

Living in Chronic Pain

December 18, 2019
READ MORE

Nothing To Drink But Sewer Water

November 28, 2019
READ MORE

They Called Her “Alien”

November 20, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook Convinced Him To Stop Lying and Stealing

November 14, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Poland – Ania’s visit

November 8, 2019
READ MORE

Sheltering From Flash Floods on a Rooftop

October 30, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook Helped Change Shine’s Angry heart

October 28, 2019
Load more

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

 in Impact, Inside CBN

Leave a Comment

Keep in touch?

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

This website uses cookies to give you the best experience. Agree by clicking the 'Accept' button.