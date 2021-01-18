Challenge 2021 – Hope Boxes – Croatia

Boxes of Hope

Between the four locations that we visited; we have been able to distribute over 50 hope boxes to people in need of support. Boxes include necessities such as food and hygiene supplies and have been gratefully received.

Distributing these hope boxes has meant that we have connected with new families who were not previously connected to the Church, on one occasion we were even able to pray with one such family.

Some families had never experienced receiving help and support and so felt very loved and respected.

Silvija

A powerful testimony from the project comes from Silvija and her family of three children, Maja, Ivica and Vanessa. They all live in rented accommodation which is on very poor condition. Silvija tragically lost her husband 4 years ago and no assets were transferred to her to help with raising her children.

Silvija doesn’t receive much by way of funds and works during the summer in the fields to try and boost her income. However, this summer Silvija fell ill and was unable to work in the fields, leaving her and her family in an even more difficult situation. The families only additional source of income came from selling the extra eggs that their 30 chickens produced.

Despite her living circumstances, Silvija does a fantastic job of raising her children. Her only emphasis is on wanting the to receive a quality education and become independent adults one day.

Silvija and the children were appreciative of the hope box they received; it came just in time.