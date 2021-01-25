Challenge 2021 – SEED Project Greenhouses

Survival

During the warm season, they are working hard to grow fruits and vegetables and preserving them for the winter months. But the government subsidies are hardly covering bill necessities, these people depend on the crops they grow.

“Our garden helps us a lot. It’s a necessity here in the village. You can’t survive without it,” comments a member of the community.

“The last five years we’ve lived off of our garden. There are still no jobs here,” remarks another member of the village, sadly.

CBN’s Orphan’s Promise has been helping vulnerable families in this region from the first days of the war. In one of the frontline settlements, we have come alongside of six large refugee families who lost their houses and all of their possessions in the war.

We trained them and supplied everything necessary to build industrial-sized greenhouses where they can grow at least 200kg of fresh vegetables a month.

The goal of this project was to ensure that daily the people not only had nutritious food, but also gainful employment that they longed for. The enthusiasm was great as the families knew that they were building their future with their own hands.