Challenge 2021 – SEED Project Ukraine

Something To Eat Every Day

Recent Coronavirus restrictions and difficult economic environments have forced us to adapt SEED and change its strategies so that we can better serve vulnerable populations faced with the new challenges.

More people are losing their jobs and are struggling to provide even basic necessities for their families. The need and demand for this project is growing in importance every day.

“The SEED project works in many countries,” says Olga Buznitska, the former Soviet Union Regional Manager. “It stands out from other projects because it doesn’t require one model for all. It gives opportunities and allows people to choose the ones that best suit their heart and situation. SEED brings out ideas saying ‘you can do something’. We want to open the eyes of people and tell them, ‘you have many resources to explore and find your path’.”

Starting from the early Spring this year, more than 6,000 low-income families, and families with multiple children, received a variety of high-quality planting seeds.

At the same time – as a part of the programme – numerous in-person and virtual seminars on training on small and medium-sized business development were conducted in all participating countries. Many low-income families received assistance in the form of livestock, poultry and greenhouse facilities that would allow them to start their own small farms.

Other families received help with ploughing and fertilising their land. All the blessings gave people hope that, one day, they will be able to have a stable income and become self-sustainable, taking care of their children and families by themselves.

“We planted our seeds and grew them. Tomatoes are very tasty and we got a good harvest,” says Nadezhda, a member of one of the SEED communities. “We canned some of it, now we are making tomato juice. Thank you for helping us.”

“We fry them and make them salty. Tomorrow, God willing, we will be canning,” says Liubov, another member of the SEED community. “That way we will have different vegetable produce in the winter. Thank you for the seeds.”