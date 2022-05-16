Changing a Young Girl’s Life
How Shiloh discovered Jesus
Nine-year-old Shiloh in South Africa was intrigued when her mother introduced her to Superbook after seeing an advertisement on The 700 Club. It wasn’t long before Shiloh was hooked, and soon, she could not stop watching.
As a special surprise, her mother blessed her with a DVD combo of Superbook episodes.
As a result, Shiloh received Christ and even got baptised. Her mother raved about the impact that Superbook has had on her life. The love and support of global CBN partners are making an eternal difference to children and families worldwide.
Shiloh says that she and her mother are “Superbook fans” and that they love to “tell others to watch it too!”
