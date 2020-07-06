COVID-19 Causes Family To Go Hungry
COVID-19 is wreaking havoc around the world. The impact is different for every family. For Chanra and her family, it meant that there were days they had no food to eat. See how Orphan’s Promise is able to help her and her family have the food they need to survive.
Going Hungry
Times have been tough for 12-year-old Chanra and her family especially since the COVID outbreak in Cambodia. She showed us the empty pots on the wood burning stove where she lives in the Kandal Province, Cambodia.
“My dad could not find work, so we don’t have a lot to eat. Some days we did not eat anything,” Kandra told CBN.
Chanra’s father Phal had worked in construction. Now there were no jobs and no way to earn money for food after the government shut down the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were poor even before the Covid-19 outbreak,” said Phal. “Some days I made 5 dollars doing construction. Then the virus hit.”
Earlier this year we met Chanra at an after-school programme sponsored by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise in a church in the village. There we provided Chanra and her sister hot meals 5 days a week until the government suspended that programme too.
“I am so happy that you gave us this food. Now we will survive, and our children will not go hungry. Thank you so much!”
Finding Hope
“Normally the girls would eat lunch at the church. But now the church is closed so we have to make do with what we have,” said Phal.
Phal tries to catch a few fish at a pond near their house. But the fish are small and not very plentiful.
“Sometimes when I can’t find any fish, we don’t have anything to eat. We have to ask the neighbour to help. Sometimes they help, sometimes they can’t,” he said.
So, Orphan’s Promise provided some help for Chanra and others in her community. Instead of group meals just for the kids, we brought food boxes, sacks of rice, and other groceries so that everyone will have enough to eat for a month! And we’ll continue to provide food packs every month until the crisis ends.
“I am so happy that you gave us this food. Now we will survive, and our children will not go hungry. Thank you so much,” said Phal, his eyes smiling behind the face mask he wore.
Did you know? Stories like Chanra’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more children like Chanra. Learn More