Going Hungry

Times have been tough for 12-year-old Chanra and her family especially since the COVID outbreak in Cambodia. She showed us the empty pots on the wood burning stove where she lives in the Kandal Province, Cambodia.

“My dad could not find work, so we don’t have a lot to eat. Some days we did not eat anything,” Kandra told CBN.

Chanra’s father Phal had worked in construction. Now there were no jobs and no way to earn money for food after the government shut down the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were poor even before the Covid-19 outbreak,” said Phal. “Some days I made 5 dollars doing construction. Then the virus hit.”

Earlier this year we met Chanra at an after-school programme sponsored by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise in a church in the village. There we provided Chanra and her sister hot meals 5 days a week until the government suspended that programme too.