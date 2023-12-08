CHILDREN in Israel are being impacted in life-changing ways, thanks to partners and donor support from CBN’s Orphan’s Promise.

Children – who might not know who Jesus is – are being supported with after-school clubs, providing a safe haven where they can be “loved” and “accepted”.

Currently, OP operates in 61 countries, with careful eyes on watching to see where God opens doors for love to enter a community and begin transforming children and families.

Orphan’s Promise Naomi Miller said: “Thank you for supporting kids from all backgrounds. “It’s our prayer that the seeds that are being planted would sprout roots and grow deeply into their hearts, so they can have a more peaceful future. “Through the love of God and influence not only their families but society.”

Orphans Promise is a children’s ministry of the CBN, serving orphans and other vulnerable children around the world, bringing them from at-risk to thriving. OB partners with local outreaches around the world to provide fundamental care (fulfilling physical, emotional, educational, and spiritual needs) to help orphans and other vulnerable children discover love and enable them to achieve their highest potential.

