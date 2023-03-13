Clean Water Access for Earthquake Victims

Operation Blessing is Showing God’s Love to Earthquake Victims

One resident said, “It was like the end of the world. We thought that we would die. It was difficult!”

For years to come, people will likely be sharing painful memories of “the day the earth shook.”

One resident who shared her experience with us is a former schoolteacher, born and raised in Hatay, a region surrounded by beautiful mountains and famous for its cuisine and archaeology. The recent earthquakes, however, erased much of life in the area.

She said, “There is no school to work at. Most of my students are dead now. The rest have relocated.”

Widespread damage has left much of the country under a state of emergency. Many survivors suffer from post-traumatic stress.

Director of International Disaster Relief, Diego Traverso said, “The trauma is something that is tangible. We see it through the eyes of the kids right now—the families that lost their beloved ones.”

Diego and the CBN Operation Blessing team have been on the ground since the first quake struck. The base of operations in Hatay has been a refuge for people who have nothing.

He said, “People have seen this love, the tangible love through a hot meal, through water, through medicine, or just listening to them, just sitting with them and listening to them over and over.” Initiatives like our food distributions and efforts to improve clean water access are making a huge difference for earthquake victims. They are seeing God’s love through friends like you!