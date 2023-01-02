Compassion Changes Everything

Helpless to Help

As a father shows compassion to his children, so the Lord shows compassion to those who fear him (Psalm 103:13). When your child hurts, you hurt. And God’s heart goes out to every suffering child around the world—including a precious 5-year-old girl in India named Sakshi. Sakshi’s parents discovered the deformity in her left shoulder and spine when she was just a year old, and she’s struggled with it ever since. Doctors said if Sakshi wasn’t operated on at this young age, she’d be partially disabled for life. Her parents desperately needed help in India for their little girl.

Her condition made it impossible for Sakshi to lift her arms above her head or move her left arm without pain. It broke her parents’ hearts to see her cry, but they couldn’t afford the costly surgery needed to heal her condition.