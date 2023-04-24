Destiny’s Future Is As Bright As Her Smile

The Miracle Of Cleft Lip Surgery In Nigeria

Then our global partners’ love found a way! The kindness of friends like them gave her the chance of a lifetime through free surgery. She could have her cleft lip repaired, and her life would change dramatically. Before long, Destiny was in the operating room surrounded by physicians and CBN’s Operation Blessing staff, eager to help her. The moment Destiny came out of surgery, her mother was full of relief and praises to God. “I am so happy!” she said.

Destiny’s cleft lip surgery in Nigeria was a tremendous success. Now, she can eat without difficulty, and she won’t have to worry about a future filled with silent stares or teasing. Her future truly is as bright as her new healthy smile because of compassionate givers around the world.

Thankfully, Destiny’s recovery has also gone beautifully. Rose said, “The first night after the surgery, I hardly could sleep. I could not take my eyes off my baby. The transformation was so much, she looks like a different baby. Thank you, Operation Blessing, for helping my baby.”