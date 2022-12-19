Don’t Give Up. You’re Saving Ukrainian Lives!

Meet Oksana

CBN’s Operation Blessing met Ukrainian mother of two, Oksana, who had fled to Poland from the violence in her home country. Operation Blessing has continually provided aid to support Ukrainian mothers.

“Russian planes and helicopters and rockets flew over our home. It was very scary. The house shook, and a shell exploded on a street nearby,” she said.

Panic-stricken and unsure of what awaited them, Oksana and her daughter fled to Poland to save their lives. Her husband stayed behind to fight for Ukraine.

Oksana remembered, “We packed what we could because you can’t put your whole life in a car, and we left. We were afraid because deadly missiles were flying all around.”

When Oksana arrived in Warsaw, she connected with a local church that partners with Operation Blessing.