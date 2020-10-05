From Anger to Peace

Chaos and Hurt

10-year-old Khan Gna from Cambodia wondered why her mum and dad fought so much. Sometimes, she hid to avoid the conflicts.

“One day my dad was angry and threw a pot out the door because mum didn’t make dinner,” Khan Gna said.

Khan Gna soon began to imitate her parents’ behaviour. She got angry and fought with her classmates.

“One day while I was walking to school, two girls laughed and said my hair looked ugly. I was so angry I pushed one of them down,” she said.

Then, a Sunday School teacher from a church in their village invited Khan Gna and some other kids to watch CBN’s Superbook. Khan Gna quickly connected with the episode, “The Miracles of Jesus”.

“Remember the story when Jesus brought the dead girl back to life,” she said. “It made me so happy. It made me want to believe in Jesus.”

That Sunday, Khan Gna prayed to Jesus to become a Christian.

“I prayed please come to my life. I want you to be my God.”