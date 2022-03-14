From Confusion To Salvation

The Power of a Story

Abel was confused because her parents had different religions. “When I was about 6 years old,” she explained, “I knew that my mum and dad were different in their faith.”

One day, she went to church with her mother. During Sunday school, she watched a cartoon that drew her in—and she wanted to know more.

“I couldn’t wait to learn about the next Bible story from Superbook,” she said. “That’s what kept me coming back!”

After watching the story of Jesus and Lazarus, Abel asked Christ into her heart, and she happily shared what she learned with her father. Today, the whole family believes in God and attends church together!