From Selfishness to Selflessness
Hi! My name is Gizmo, I am a robot on a mission to see the lives of children all over the world changed by Jesus’s love.
The next stop on my global tour is to see my lovely friend Isabella in Portugal. Isabella used to struggle with being selfish and not thinking of other people – but learning about Jesus through Superbook has helped her change.
How Superbook Transformed Isabela’s Life
Isabela is only eight years old, but her life has already been changed by the power of Superbook, a Christian children’s program that tells stories from the Bible. She used to be a very selfish girl who only cared about herself, but everything changed when she started watching Superbook.
One day, while watching an episode about the stories of Jesus, Isabela was moved by the message and realised that she needed to change her ways. Despite her young age, Isabela was determined to become a better person and make a positive impact on the world around her.
Through the Awana Club and regular viewings of Superbook, Isabela is learning about the importance of showing love and compassion to others. She attends every Awana meeting and is becoming more involved in learning about the Bible.
Recently, Isabela’s life took a turn when she found out that her mother is pregnant, and her parents are fighting each other. In despair, she turned to her small group in the Awana Club and asked for them to pray. The small group prayed for Isabela’s parents, and they could feel the presence of God comforting them.
Isabela’s faith is growing stronger, and she knows that God is with her through the ups and downs of life. Despite her young age, she continues to seek God’s guidance through regular prayer, Bible reading, and watching Superbook. As Isabela grows in her faith, she is memorising verses from the Bible that help her stay focused on God’s love and grace.
Looking ahead, Isabela knows that Superbook is more than just a show – it’s a life-changing experience. Through the power of this program and the message of the Bible, Isabela has found a new purpose in life, and she is excited to see where her journey will take her next. Superbook’s transformative power has changed her life forever, and she knows that she has a bright future ahead of her.
Through Superbook, Isabella has found a safe community to grow in her faith and become more like Jesus. It is so great that Isabella has learnt that she can think of others first and pray for them when they struggle. God loves to help us when we ask Him to, and He’s so great He can even change our hearts if we let Him!
