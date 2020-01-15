Europe Needs You!
Supporting CBN
We would love to share a bit about our fundraising weeks which will be running from the 13th to the 24th of January.
In the next two weeks we will be giving people like you the opportunity to partner with us and be Jesus’s hands and feet in a world that need’s us more than ever before. Jesus has called us to come alongside and help the people that are in need. And those people are not far away, in fact they are right on our doorstep! Read on to find out how you can get involved in our CBN faith & fundraising weeks.
Get Involved In Our CBN Faith & Fundraising Weeks
Europe needs you. You have the power to give thousands of hurting people a new chance at life while sharing Jesus with them too. Here are a few of the many ways you can make a difference when you partner with us:
- Provide disaster relief so when disasters hit, our team is there and ready to provide medical care, food, shelter and hygiene kits.
- Bless a child by giving orphans and vulnerable children a hope and future through CBN’s Orphan’s Promise projects.
- Break the cycle of poverty by providing practical support to people in need through CBN’s Operation Blessing projects.
- Keep our Prayer Centres running. It’s not just physical needs that need to be met, but spiritual too! Thousands of callers in the United Kingdom, Europe and beyond contact us for vital prayer support.
- Share the Gospel through media. The digital world is growing fast, help us share the Gospel via TV and digital media in the UK, Europe and beyond. We are currently broadcasting in 15 languages in Europe!
- Impact a new generation through CBN’s animated Bible series Superbook, reaching the children of Europe in their own language.
When you give into CBN, lives are saved and transformed. Would you consider giving a one-time gift or partnering with us today? Simply click on the button below to follow the quick and easy steps to make your difference.
Thank you in advance for partnering with us to advance God’s Kingdom!