We would love to share a bit about our fundraising weeks which will be running from the 13th to the 24th of January.

In the next two weeks we will be giving people like you the opportunity to partner with us and be Jesus’s hands and feet in a world that need’s us more than ever before. Jesus has called us to come alongside and help the people that are in need. And those people are not far away, in fact they are right on our doorstep! Read on to find out how you can get involved in our CBN faith & fundraising weeks.