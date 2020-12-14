Gideon’s Story

Why Are Our Neighbours Afraid?

When Gideon’s parents separated, Gideon and his brother moved to Nairobi with their mom. The area they lived in before was known for its witchcraft, so in their new neighbourhood, everyone feared them.

Gideon’s mom, Milcah, explained, “I told them I was a Christian, but they didn’t believe me. Shop owners didn’t want me in their stores.”

She eventually found a job as a night shift worker at a factory. They rented a small house, but she didn’t earn enough to pay her children’s school fees. Gideon followed his friends to school, but couldn’t go in.

Gideon said, “When I sat outside, I felt like crying. At home, I’d pretend to teach my brother, like we were in school. At night, when my mom went to work, she left us some food to share. We often went hungry.”