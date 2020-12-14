cbns-orphans-promise-logo
Gideon’s Story

After his parents split up, Gideon moved with his mother to Nairobi. The transition was painful because the community didn’t accept them. It made it hard for his mum to find work and provide for them or pay school fees for him to attend class. See how Gideon’s prayers were answered. 

Why Are Our Neighbours Afraid?

When Gideon’s parents separated, Gideon and his brother moved to Nairobi with their mom. The area they lived in before was known for its witchcraft, so in their new neighbourhood, everyone feared them. 

Gideon’s mom, Milcah, explained, “I told them I was a Christian, but they didn’t believe me.  Shop owners didn’t want me in their stores.”   

She eventually found a job as a night shift worker at a factory.  They rented a small house, but she didn’t earn enough to pay her children’s school fees.  Gideon followed his friends to school, but couldn’t go in. 

Gideon said, “When I sat outside, I felt like crying. At home, I’d pretend to teach my brother, like we were in school.  At night, when my mom went to work, she left us some food to share. We often went hungry.” 

 

Praying For Change

Gideon prayed for a better life.  Then Missions of Hope International, a ministry supported by Orphan’s Promise, learned about Gideon and his family.  Our counsellors visited them and invited them to join our school free of charge. 

Gideon exclaimed, “God answered my prayers. I am so happy I am now able to read and learn. We get breakfast and lunch here, so our tummies are always full. I enjoy playing with my friends, but I like learning even more.” 

Because we welcomed the family with open arms, the community accepted them too.  Now Gideon’s mom has a stable job at a barber shop.  She even bought a house, and it’s so big she rents out some of the rooms. 

Milcah said, “God sent you to us at just the right time. You transformed our lives. I pray you will continue to help people the same way you helped us.” 

With a big smile, Gideon added, “Thank you to everyone who helped us. God loves you, and I love you, too.” 

Did you know? Stories like Gideon’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Gideon. Learn More

