God Healed Asen From Hepatitis A
Superbook
In Bulgaria, CBN is sharing Superbook episodes on a large outdoor screen for children and adults. That’s where 8-year-old Asen heard about Jesus for the first time. After Asen was diagnosed with Hepatitis A, he remembered a Superbook episode he had watched. Read on to find out how God healed Asen from Hepatitis A.
Diagnosed With A Fatal Disease
“When you showed Superbook, I prayed to receive Jesus as my Saviour. Jesus gave His life so that we can live” said Asen.
Then Asen’s life was changed in even more dramatic fashion after he was diagnosed with Hepatitis A, a viral liver disease that, in some cases, can be fatal. Asen’s case was severe.
“If my son had not been diagnosed in time, we could have lost him. I cried a lot, I was worried.” Said Asen’s mum.
Asen was hospitalised but kept getting worse. Then he remembered another episode of Superbook that he had watched.
“I saw how Jesus healed a man who had red patches over his body. I knew Jesus could heal me because of Superbook! I was in the hospital and I prayed and I got healed.” Said Asen.
God answered Asen’s prayers and he completely recovered from the Hepatitis—with no side effects!
“I take my friends to watch Superbook now, I want every child to love Jesus!” Said Asen.
Asen Now Lives A Happy And Healthy Life
