Hope In The Valley

Coronavirus has hit all of us differently and this Christmas may look very different for many members of our local communities.

Together with the Dream Centre Wales and Sporting Marvels – both supported by CBN Europe – we recently travelled to South Wales. Our mission was to bless the people of the Rhondda valleys with Hope Boxes containing essentials and treats. The response was overwhelming! Read on to discover how these little boxes of hope brought joy to the community of the Rhondda 

Hope Boxes

What a privilege to visit the Royal Glamorgan Children’s Ward with small hampers for the nurses and patients during the Covid-19 period. We were also able to meet with and bless the local fire department, elderly individuals in the community (who were living alone and unable to go shopping or have visitors) and several vulnerable families who were finding it hard to provide food for their families over lockdown.  

There have been many messages and responses of thanks for the boxes of hope which has been so heart-warming to receive.  

Through illness or the death of a loved one, the community of the Rhondda have been adversely affected by the Coronavirus. 

The response was overwhelming. One individual was in tears saying “I can’t thank you enough”. 

Testimonies of Hope

An elderly lady in the community lost her husband after he fell ill with the Coronavirus whilst in a nursing home. This lady now lives alone and, after being married for 66 years, is not finding it easy to adapt to life without him. However, we were able to capture a photograph of her with a smile on her face after receiving her box of hope. 

We were also able to support some vulnerable families in the Rhondda community with Hope Boxes. Lockdown has made providing for their families difficult – one individual was in tears saying “I can’t thank you enough”.  

Hampers included essential food, toiletries and christian resources from CBN Europe such as Superbook DVDs, books, and more.

We are hoping to provide more Hope Boxes for other vulnerable communities and individuals and pray that they lead to solid relationships and, ultimately, build faith.  

Please pray for increased impact and multiplied resources so that we can do more! 

If you would like to support the Hope Boxes mission and give a gift of hope, please visit our website at cbneurope.com and give a gift that could change someones Christmas.

Did you know? Missions like the Hope Boxes are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like those of the Rhondda community. Learn More

DONATE

