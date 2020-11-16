Hope In The Valley

Testimonies of Hope

An elderly lady in the community lost her husband after he fell ill with the Coronavirus whilst in a nursing home. This lady now lives alone and, after being married for 66 years, is not finding it easy to adapt to life without him. However, we were able to capture a photograph of her with a smile on her face after receiving her box of hope.

We were also able to support some vulnerable families in the Rhondda community with Hope Boxes. Lockdown has made providing for their families difficult – one individual was in tears saying “I can’t thank you enough”.

Hampers included essential food, toiletries and christian resources from CBN Europe such as Superbook DVDs, books, and more.

We are hoping to provide more Hope Boxes for other vulnerable communities and individuals and pray that they lead to solid relationships and, ultimately, build faith.

Please pray for increased impact and multiplied resources so that we can do more!

If you would like to support the Hope Boxes mission and give a gift of hope, please visit our website at cbneurope.com and give a gift that could change someones Christmas.