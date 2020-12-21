imogen-with-anne-and-benjamin
Hope Through Loss

Supported by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise, Romanian Christian Enterprises (RCE) are doing remarkable work in the region of Romania, Europe. Orphan’s Promise have been supporting RCE for over 15 years with funding going directly to the homes and the school to keep them running, including food and care of the children.

Young individual’s lives are being transformed for the better every day through Sunshine School, Love House families, Amy’s House and Darius Houses.

One story in particular moved us recently, let us introduce you to Imogen*…

Home At Last

Imogen was three when Benjamin and Anne came to visit her at Darius House. They had raised their children and felt God calling them to help an orphan after hearing a speaker for the cause at their church.  

It was an extraordinary meeting between Benjamin and Anne and all the children at Darius House, they all needed a family but an immediate connection was made with Imogen. She crawled into the lap of her new father and then her new mother and a bond was formed.  

Weeks later she was living with the family while the legal process of permanent placement was carried out.  

It took years before her final, legal, adoption but Imogen was the beloved daughter of Anne and Benjamin long before the paperwork was complete.  

She crawled into the lap of her new father and then her new mother and a bond was formed.  

A Tragic Loss

Tragically, last week Anne died of sudden heart attack and Imogen is heartbroken. She has lost her mother and her best friend.  

Anne was a unique mother – pouring her time and love and training into her little daughter. They shared a love of cooking, sewing, cats and flowers. Imogen is almost 17 years old and by God’s grace she has grown into a strong and independent young girl. She is an excellent student and with the love of her father and the Romanian Christian Enterprise family she will endure this loss.  

Imogen has lost her mother but she has been changed because this dear woman gave her last years to make mercy happen for an abandoned little girl. Thanks be to God!

Anne was a unique mother – pouring her time and love and training into her little daughter.

How Can I Pray For This Ministry?

There are many prayer needs for this particular ministry but here are just a few more prominent requests: 

  • Please pray for Imogen and all who loved AnnePray that they heal and overcome their loss. 
  • Please pray for the ongoing outbreak of Covid-19 in the Romanian Christian Enterprise staff and campus. Pray for healing and for those effected and for a speedy recovery.   
  • Please pray for more Christian families for children who still need a home, particularly those with more severe disabilities.   
  • Please pray for all the Darius House, Amy’s House staff who daily care for the children. 
  • Please pray that Romanian Christian Enterprise will continue to be a witness in the community. 

Thank you so much for your support. 

* Some names and identifying details have been changed to protect the privacy of individuals. 

Young Imogen

