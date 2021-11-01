Hungry Cries in Cambodia

Trying to survive

10-year-old Srey Neat and her brothers and sisters were starving. She cried as she told us how her family has suffered since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Cambodia.

“We don’t have anything to eat. My daddy lost his job. I saw my sister crying because she was hungry. That made me cry too.”

After he lost his job, Srey Neat’s dad tried to earn a few dollars as a motorcycle taxi driver. His wife explained how difficult that has been.

“Everyone is staying home. Now he only makes a dollar a day. And we have 5 children!” she said choking back tears. “I felt so helpless not being able to feed them.”

Srey Neat tried to help in any way she could.

“Sometimes I went and found tiny crabs. Other times I collected wild berries,” she said. “But when I ate them they made me really sick. One time I had to go to the hospital for 3 days!”