Business Closed

Before the COVID- 19 pandemic hit, Grandma Navarad (na-VAR-ad) earned money selling prepared food near her home in Bangkok. But then the park where sold food shut down and so did her business.

“It’s been devastating!” Grandma told The 700 Club. “When the government closed the park, people stopped buying. I lost all of my customers.”

As a widow Grandma Navarad has been raising her 7-year-old grandson alone. Vaikul (vye-COOL) liked to help his Grandma prepare and sell food. In a COVID world, she taught her grandson how to wash his hands thoroughly and they wore masks. They moved their business to the front of their house but there still weren’t enough customers.

“We only made 2 pounds a day. People weren’t leaving their homes. I was afraid of catching the virus too. So I stopped selling,” she said.