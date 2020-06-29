Saved From Danger

The streets of Laos were no place for a young girl like Jee. At only 13, she and her siblings were abandoned. With an abusive father, and a mother who had fled from him, it was up to Jee to care for the younger children. But the streets were dangerous, and neighbours worried that Jee might be sold into the sex industry, which had happened to other teenage girls.

The village chief contacted a children’s centre nearby sponsored by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise.

Because of your CBN supporters, this local centre now provides Jee and her siblings an education and safe place to call home. Jee also gave her life to Christ.

Her once-bleak future is now brighter.

CBN partnership saves lives.