No more nightmares

9-year-old Jakob came to Sarah with an incredible story. He watched a Superbook episode showing that Jesus is stronger than the devil. Jakob expressed how a man in a black robe visited him every night. He was so scared and frightened that he couldn’t sleep.

Having learnt about God through Superbook, he wanted to invite God into his life. As soon as he did this, he felt a cold rush and an assurance that the evil would leave. Sarah saw an evident peace about Jakob.

He shared that he heard a voice telling him to jump off the balcony, which he knew was the devil, and another voice telling him not to jump, that many things were planned for his future. He knew it was God. He’d learnt and seen that Jesus is stronger than the devil!

The following morning Sarah asked Jakob how he slept. He shared, “First, I didn’t believe in it, but then I trusted in God and then I was able to sleep well. I didn’t have any nightmares. And this morning I immediately asked Jesus to give me love in my heart.”

Sarah says, “Superbook helps me connect to the children at work, to show them who God is or what the supernatural world is. It is conveyed so clearly and distinctly that it is so understandable that the children simply understand what it is about.”