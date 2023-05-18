Jesus is Stronger!
Hi! My name is Gizmo, I am a robot on a mission to see the lives of children all over the world changed by Jesus’s love.
The next stop on my global tour is to see my brave friend Jakob in Germany. Jakob’s tough life means that he lives in a children’s home, where he met Sarah, a carer who knew all about Superbook and shared episodes with the children. When Jakob was really scared, Superbook introduced him to his Super-Saviour, Jesus.
No more nightmares
9-year-old Jakob came to Sarah with an incredible story. He watched a Superbook episode showing that Jesus is stronger than the devil. Jakob expressed how a man in a black robe visited him every night. He was so scared and frightened that he couldn’t sleep.
Having learnt about God through Superbook, he wanted to invite God into his life. As soon as he did this, he felt a cold rush and an assurance that the evil would leave. Sarah saw an evident peace about Jakob.
He shared that he heard a voice telling him to jump off the balcony, which he knew was the devil, and another voice telling him not to jump, that many things were planned for his future. He knew it was God. He’d learnt and seen that Jesus is stronger than the devil!
The following morning Sarah asked Jakob how he slept. He shared, “First, I didn’t believe in it, but then I trusted in God and then I was able to sleep well. I didn’t have any nightmares. And this morning I immediately asked Jesus to give me love in my heart.”
Sarah says, “Superbook helps me connect to the children at work, to show them who God is or what the supernatural world is. It is conveyed so clearly and distinctly that it is so understandable that the children simply understand what it is about.”
I am so grateful that Superbook brings the Bible to life and helps children like Jakob through really tough circumstances. Jesus is stronger than anything any one of us faces, and He wants to be our friend. God’s love is the most powerful thing in the universe!!
Please note the name of the young boy has been changed to protect his identity.
