Kind Woman “Adopts” 52 Ukrainian Refugees

The true meaning of hospitality

A year and a half ago, Maria lost her husband. She gradually began the painful process of selling his car and other things she didn’t need. With all the money, friends recommended she go travelling and explore the world. Perhaps it would help bring a sense of greater joy and hope into her life.

“But I decided to use the money to help Ukrainian refugees.”

Rather than travel around the world, she opened her home as a safe haven for those who had no home.

“When they came here, they cried for hours, telling me their stories. As I heard of their suffering, I cried with them.”

This phenomenal woman has had more than 50 people staying in her home at once. None of them were working, and many had children. With incredible generosity, she used the money from her husband’s possessions to feed all of them. Though some were able to move on, others have remained without a place to go. So, how would she continue to feed these refugees?