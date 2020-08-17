Life Transformed
Mary’s life was empty – much like her stomach. Her impoverished family could not give her the proper nourishment she needed to grow. So, when Mary came to a local nursery school in Kenya, the little girl was severely malnourished.
Struggling at School
Mary’s lack of energy caused her to perform poorly in her studies and struggle to create friendships.
At first, it was a challenge to find the best way to help her, as she refused to respond or communicate with anyone. Schooling was especially difficult. But whenever she learned a new letter or number, it was a victory.
Lasting Change
Thanks to our supporters, CBN’s Orphan’s Promise sponsored her school, where Mary received balanced, nutritious meals for the first time in her life. Because of this nutrition, she began to flourish over the next few years.
Today she is a healthy, happy young girl. Not only has she progressed in her schoolwork, excelling on her exams, but she has also developed socially by making friends and having fun playing at recess with her classmates. She is no longer the weak and frail child that she was when she first arrived.
This transformation is all because our supporters cared enough to help children like Mary. Without them, these young people would not have an opportunity to grow and thrive in life. But thanks to their generosity, girls and boys across the globe now have hope for a brighter future.
Did you know? Stories like Mary's are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
