Lasting Change

Thanks to our supporters, CBN’s Orphan’s Promise sponsored her school, where Mary received balanced, nutritious meals for the first time in her life. Because of this nutrition, she began to flourish over the next few years.

Today she is a healthy, happy young girl. Not only has she progressed in her schoolwork, excelling on her exams, but she has also developed socially by making friends and having fun playing at recess with her classmates. She is no longer the weak and frail child that she was when she first arrived.

This transformation is all because our supporters cared enough to help children like Mary. Without them, these young people would not have an opportunity to grow and thrive in life. But thanks to their generosity, girls and boys across the globe now have hope for a brighter future.