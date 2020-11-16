Media Ministry Impact

Airwaves, Print and Social

God continues to move through the airwaves, meeting people in their homes and bringing the Gospel to their front doors.

Rachel rang to thank our team and Pat Robertson for the miracle of healing that her husband has received. A member of our Hope Line team phoned Rachel to pray for Rachel’s husband’s swollen aorta to be healed. Following this, Pat had a word of knowledge on the 700 Club for someone who needed to be healed with this precise condition. Rachel was so grateful and thanked the 700 club and team for ministering to her and her husband. She said many times that she has phoned for prayer and has received healing.

Celine also called to say that, as she watched 700 club on Good Friday, Gordon prayed and Celine knew the Lord was speaking directly to her. She had been having severe pain from a cyst down her right side. After the prayer, Celine was healed, the cyst had gone and she was free of pain! Praise our God!

Brenda had a word spoken by Pat Robertson on TV that applied to them about a tumour type called Acromegaly, it was 15 feet in length when removed. Her husband also had a word spoken that a tumour that he had would shrivel and die. They went to the hospital for surgery and the tumour had already shrivelled and ceased to grow!

God has been moving mightily through healing and words of knowledge on the 700 Club TV show, we are honoured to play a part in what the Lord is doing through media and know that this is only possible through the generosity of our partners and supporters.