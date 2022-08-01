Meet Ankush: Life Changing Clubfoot Surgery

Joy through changed lives

Although a bright happy little boy, Ankush was born with a club foot. As he grew, it got worse and worse. Ankush struggled to walk because of the pain. He needed help with everything, including going to school.

Ankush’s mother tried all options suggested to her, but nothing helped. She feared he would never get the help he needed because treatment and clubfoot surgery were too expensive. For a time, it seemed like Ankush would just have to live with this affliction, deprived of the “normal” life other boys his age enjoyed.

That’s when CBN’s Operation Blessing met this family. Thanks to the generous gifts of our partners worldwide, the entire cost of his operation was covered. He was taken care of from the start of clubfoot surgery all the way through recovery. Now his life truly is changed for the better.

Ankush no longer needs help getting to school, and he can walk freely on his own! He enjoys playing with friends and being a healthy kid!

Life-changing surgeries like these are only possible with the help of our global partners. They make a dramatic impact in the lives of those that receive them! We are incredibly grateful for the kindness shown and the lives changed.