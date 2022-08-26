Meet Srey: Life-Changing Cleft Lip Surgery
Baby Srey was brought into this world at an immediate disadvantage. Travel was shut down three months after being born, meaning she couldn’t even get the help she needed. That’s where our global partners enabled CBN’s Operation Blessing to step in.
Having prenatal care at the local clinic, baby Srey’s mother had some heartbreaking news. The Doctors informed her that her daughter had a cleft lip.
In shock, with tears down her face, she said, “I never thought something like that could happen.” Surgery can often cost a lot of money, leaving families with little hope. Baby Srey’s family wondered what they would do, knowing a cleft lip could lead to struggles with eating, breathing and poor speech development.
As if things weren’t complicated enough, the pandemic hit three months after being born, shutting everything down and leaving her family in a desperate situation.
Their neighbours even suggested giving her away to other people.
Yet, little 7-year-old Mesa said, “No! I love her very much. I want my parents to take care of her and raise her well!” This beautiful heart’s cry was answered.
A brother’s prayers answered.
CBN’s Operation Blessing heard about baby Srey, and thanks to our partners around the globe, something could be done.
Arranging for free transport and free surgery in the capital city, a life-changing surgery took place.
Srey’s mother went from tears and hopelessness to joy, sharing, “I felt very happy after my daughter’s surgery. Now she can drink the formula and everyone admires her. When she smiles, she looks so beautiful, and she laughs a lot now too!”
Because of our global partners who care about every individual, Srey’s mother gratefully says, “I don’t have to worry about her future.”
Now, 7-year-old Mesa can help his baby sister to grow up in a loving family. “Thank you so much to the donors for fixing my sister’s lip; she looks so beautiful!”
