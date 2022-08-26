Meet Srey: Life-Changing Cleft Lip Surgery

I love her very much!

Having prenatal care at the local clinic, baby Srey’s mother had some heartbreaking news. The Doctors informed her that her daughter had a cleft lip.

In shock, with tears down her face, she said, “I never thought something like that could happen.” Surgery can often cost a lot of money, leaving families with little hope. Baby Srey’s family wondered what they would do, knowing a cleft lip could lead to struggles with eating, breathing and poor speech development.

As if things weren’t complicated enough, the pandemic hit three months after being born, shutting everything down and leaving her family in a desperate situation.

Their neighbours even suggested giving her away to other people.

Yet, little 7-year-old Mesa said, “No! I love her very much. I want my parents to take care of her and raise her well!” This beautiful heart’s cry was answered.