Miracle on the Ground

Before the event had even found momentum, the Moldova team faced a roadblock. The village

was known by

the Evangelical community as a stony village and hostile to the Gospel. This hostility had already

been experienced by

the team.

The school pupils were giving unpleasant comments and looks to the children learning about the Bible

.

Not only this, but on day two, the team had to vacate the hall they were using because a dance group came in and took the space for half a day

. This placed a huge roadblock in the schedule the team had prepared.