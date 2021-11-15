Miracle on the Ground

God will make the space
Before the event had even found momentum, the Moldova team faced a roadblock. The village was known by the Evangelical community as a stony village and hostile to the Gospel. This hostility had already been experienced by the team. The school pupils were giving unpleasant comments and looks to the children learning about the Bible. Not only this, but on day two, the team had to vacate the hall they were using because a dance group came in and took the space for half a day. This placed a huge roadblock in the schedule the team had prepared.
The children were sent out to play games on the field. During this time the Superbook team began to pray, asking God to break through the hostility and make the space available once again.
“In order to not have conflicts with the dance ensemble, together with the leaders, we sat down and prayed that God would urge them by His Spirit to go and leave the space for us.”
Not only was there a desire for God to provide the physical space, but a heartfelt prayer that He would provide a spiritual openness to the Gospel. In the way that only God can do, their prayers were immediately answered.
They report: “It was as if Heaven had paused for us, we saw the teenagers and young dancers leaving.” When matters are brought to God first and not achieved in our own strength, peace and fruitfulness abound.
“We praised God and continued our programme, and that day was the most memorable for the children.”
“They (the children) didn’t even feel the conflict we had, and that’s just God’s power in us. I thank God for strengthening and guiding us in this situation.”