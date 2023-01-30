More Dreams from The Gypsy Project
We want to introduce you to Kamelia. Living in a Roma community in Bulgaria, she didn’t have many aspirations for life. Yet, through The Gypsy Project, supported by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise, that began to change.
Inspiring children to help others
11-year-old Kamelia was a shy and quiet girl. She grew up unsure of how to communicate with the people around her. Living in a Roma community, there were no prospects for education. This could have easily been her life’s trajectory: no education, no developing people skills, no dreams for a brighter future. Yet, thanks to our partners, projects like The Gypsy Project, supported by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise, can step in and move these precious individuals from at-risk to thriving.
So what difference is made for Kamelia and others like her? She shares, “After entering the project, I started to communicate, and my shyness began to go. Before the programme, I didn’t have any goals for my life. I didn’t know how to dream. But after coming here to the project, I have begun to dream, and I’m more confident now.”
A project like this doesn’t only help children have dreams for their future; it introduces them to God. It’s at The Gypsy Project that Kamelia expresses it has helped her find who she is. “I found God and started to walk with Him.” A crucial part of Orphan’s Promise heart is to see those we help go on to help others. A beautiful example is Kamelia herself; “I want to become a doctor because my mum is ill and I feel inspired to help other people.”
Thank you to everyone enabling this incredible work to increase and help change lives for the better!
