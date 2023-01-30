More Dreams from The Gypsy Project

Inspiring children to help others

11-year-old Kamelia was a shy and quiet girl. She grew up unsure of how to communicate with the people around her. Living in a Roma community, there were no prospects for education. This could have easily been her life’s trajectory: no education, no developing people skills, no dreams for a brighter future. Yet, thanks to our partners, projects like The Gypsy Project, supported by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise, can step in and move these precious individuals from at-risk to thriving.

So what difference is made for Kamelia and others like her? She shares, “After entering the project, I started to communicate, and my shyness began to go. Before the programme, I didn’t have any goals for my life. I didn’t know how to dream. But after coming here to the project, I have begun to dream, and I’m more confident now.”

A project like this doesn’t only help children have dreams for their future; it introduces them to God. It’s at The Gypsy Project that Kamelia expresses it has helped her find who she is. “I found God and started to walk with Him.” A crucial part of Orphan’s Promise heart is to see those we help go on to help others. A beautiful example is Kamelia herself; “I want to become a doctor because my mum is ill and I feel inspired to help other people.”

Thank you to everyone enabling this incredible work to increase and help change lives for the better!