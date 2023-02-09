On the Ground Reaching Out in Turkey – Please Pray

Reaching Out in Turkey to Earthquake Victims

Friends like you aren’t leaving them on their own. You’re working in and through the CBN Operation Blessing international disaster response team as our staff members on the ground collaborate with local partners to assess the areas of greatest need and offer relief. We are prepared to provide critical supply items for people who are without food, water, and electricity as we’re reaching out in Turkey.

Operation Blessing’s Diego Traverso shared these words, “Operation Blessing is on the ground in Turkey… And right now, the weather is not helping at all. The snowstorm is very intense. The weather is very, very cold. People are sleeping on the streets under a tarp. An Operation Blessing assessment team is here on the ground to see how we can reach the people that are in need right now. Keep us in prayer. Keep Syria and Turkey in your prayers.”