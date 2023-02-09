On the Ground Reaching Out in Turkey – Please Pray
People all across Turkey and Syria are weeping today. Many have seen the bodies of their loved ones being pulled lifeless from the rubble of ruined homes and businesses. Others aren’t sure if they’ll ever see their family members and friends again because so many are still missing. They are in desperate need of hope. And that means they need our prayers for the God of hope to help them.
Reaching Out in Turkey to Earthquake Victims
Friends like you aren’t leaving them on their own. You’re working in and through the CBN Operation Blessing international disaster response team as our staff members on the ground collaborate with local partners to assess the areas of greatest need and offer relief. We are prepared to provide critical supply items for people who are without food, water, and electricity as we’re reaching out in Turkey.
Operation Blessing’s Diego Traverso shared these words, “Operation Blessing is on the ground in Turkey… And right now, the weather is not helping at all. The snowstorm is very intense. The weather is very, very cold. People are sleeping on the streets under a tarp. An Operation Blessing assessment team is here on the ground to see how we can reach the people that are in need right now. Keep us in prayer. Keep Syria and Turkey in your prayers.”
“We are prepared to provide critical supply items for people who are without food, water, and electricity as we’re reaching out in Turkey.”
Please Pray for Turkey and Syria
So please join us in praying for:
- Our teams on the ground to have insight for where the work is most needed and what is the best help we can offer
- Open doors of access for Operation Blessing and for staff safety
- Search and rescue operations to find many more survivors Protection for residents from continued aftershocks that have already cost lives
- Displaced people who are struggling to find shelter and assistance
- The weather to become less harsh so that those who are suffering can recover
- Comfort for hopeless and grieving souls
“Keep us in prayer. Keep Syria and Turkey in your prayers.”
Help us support emergency relief efforts in Turkey!
Yes I want to help!