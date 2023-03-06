Providing Clean Water in Türkiye

OB Engineer Working to Provide Clean Water

Jose Esquer is CBN’s Operation Blessing’s onsite water engineer in Türkiye, where the nearly 300-mile disaster has wreaked havoc on local infrastructure. Without water, earthquake survivors will die. There are solutions, but unfortunately, much more needs to be done.

Jose said, “Right now, the solution is bottled water, but there’s not enough bottled water. So we are looking for solutions based on the local [sources], just to purify water.”

With this in mind, Operation Blessing has implemented a reverse osmosis system to take undrinkable water and make it safe. This is critical, as the existing water supply in Hatay has alarmingly-high levels of contamination.