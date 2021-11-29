Ray Of Hope: A Life-changing Home For Single Mothers In Ukraine
A light shines in the dark for single mothers in Vinnytsia, Ukraine–a home called “Ray of Hope”. This home offers these single mothers a place to leave their dark past behind them and safely raise their children while they get back on their feet. See how Orphan’s Promise is supporting these women and children thanks to support from partners like you.
A Single Mother’s Story
Alexandra was living with her partner for a year when one day she found out he was married. When she got pregnant he left her.
However, she was given some hope when her father, just before her delivery, invited her to come and live with the family. Things were going okay, but that didn’t last very long. Her grandmother wasn’t very well and couldn’t sleep properly which had begun to add pressure on the family. The circumstances were made much harder as Alexandra’s baby cried a lot during the night which increased the pressure even more.
As things got worse, Alexandra’s father said to her: “Pack up your stuff and just go somewhere else.”
“Meeting their need for love and acceptance is our priority”
A Safe Haven And A New Life
Alexandra found ‘Ray of Hope’. A home for single mothers that taught them basic living skills like cleaning, cooking, how to communicate well, job skills and social skills.
Svitlana, the manager of the project says: “While providing them with a shelter, giving them material help; food, clothes and other provisions, we also give them love and care.” She goes on to say: “meeting their need for love and acceptance is our priority.”
Through this project, Alexandra and her baby have found the provision they need, which has far exceeded her expectations. She shares: “I was shocked how spacious the place was and that I actually got a separate room. There was a crib and a wardrobe and all of the necessities and we have everything we need to live and care well for our children.”
The support provided by partners like you have enabled Orphan’s Promise to see the lives of single mothers in Ukraine transformed. After being thrown out of one family, Alexandra now gratefully says: “Actually I do feel like it’s home. It’s like a big family that will always support you.”
“It’s like a big family that will always support you”
Did you know? Stories like Alexandra’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Alexandra. Learn More