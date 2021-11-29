Ray Of Hope: A Life-changing Home For Single Mothers In Ukraine

A Single Mother’s Story

Alexandra was living with her partner for a year when one day she found out he was married. When she got pregnant he left her.

However, she was given some hope when her father, just before her delivery, invited her to come and live with the family. Things were going okay, but that didn’t last very long. Her grandmother wasn’t very well and couldn’t sleep properly which had begun to add pressure on the family. The circumstances were made much harder as Alexandra’s baby cried a lot during the night which increased the pressure even more.

As things got worse, Alexandra’s father said to her: “Pack up your stuff and just go somewhere else.”