Refreshed And Full Of Hope

Life-threatening water

When Antoni’s stomach started to burn, he knew something was wrong. Only moments after he drank a little water, waves of nausea and pain struck him. He grew so sick his family had to rush him to the only clinic available—more than an hour’s drive from their home.

The worst part was, the emergency visit cost nearly half of Antoni’s father’s wages for an entire month. Antoni survived, but he wasn’t unharmed. His father said, “The doctor told me that Antoni had developed parasites because of the type of water that he has been drinking.”

And there was no guarantee this wouldn’t happen again, because Antoni’s family didn’t have another source of clean water in Honduras. You see, little 9-year-old Antoni lives with his family in a remote mountain village in Honduras where water access had always been scarce, and what they could find wasn’t safe. His father explained, “The water we have consumed has never been clean. The hoses don’t have any filters. We see insects and dirt in the cloudy water.” He and others in his village knew this was a problem, but they didn’t have the means to solve it on their own.

So somehow, they kept on going, even though they had to continue using the same contaminated water for drinking, cooking, and washing. Antoni shared one particularly frightening moment: “One day we went with my dad to check the spring where the hoses come from. When we arrived, there was a dead animal in it. We removed it with some sticks. It really smelled bad. Dad said we had to wait for a while before we drank the water.” On days like that one, it was hard for Antoni’s family to hope circumstances would improve.