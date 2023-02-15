Relief Supplies for Earthquake Victims
In the aftermath of the earthquake, CBN’s Operation Blessing is in southern Türkiye right now. We’re working with a large group of volunteers from various organisations to prepare relief supplies for disaster victims.
Team Prepares Relief Supplies for Disaster Victims
We’ve been experiencing firsthand the pain and suffering of disaster victims in Türkiye. The devastation from this massive earthquake is overwhelming as thousands of lives, homes, and businesses have been lost. People are traumatised, but we have a chance to reach out to them in love with tangible aid.
Right now, our team is prepping bags of relief items for affected families. As people struggle without basic necessities, some simple provisions can be life-changing—and can give people a little bit of hope.
Together, We Can Be There for Them
International Disaster Relief Team leader Diego Traverso shares, “In these bags, we’re including hygiene products, food, water, and a solar lamp that can bring some light in this dark time for them. We’re still in the phase of assessing the need, but we are not going empty-handed, and we want to show up with something in hand so the people can be blessed. We want to thank Operation Blessing partners. Thank you for your prayers and support.”
CBN’s Operation Blessing will remain in Türkiye, assessing the need and bringing solutions to shine light in a terribly dark time. We see that the need is great in the areas of water, shelter, and food, and we’re committed to bringing aid to the victims of this disaster.
When you support Operation Blessing, you are there for precious families in Türkiye who are suffering right now.
