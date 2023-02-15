Relief Supplies for Earthquake Victims

Together, We Can Be There for Them

International Disaster Relief Team leader Diego Traverso shares, “In these bags, we’re including hygiene products, food, water, and a solar lamp that can bring some light in this dark time for them. We’re still in the phase of assessing the need, but we are not going empty-handed, and we want to show up with something in hand so the people can be blessed. We want to thank Operation Blessing partners. Thank you for your prayers and support.”

CBN’s Operation Blessing will remain in Türkiye, assessing the need and bringing solutions to shine light in a terribly dark time. We see that the need is great in the areas of water, shelter, and food, and we’re committed to bringing aid to the victims of this disaster.

When you support Operation Blessing, you are there for precious families in Türkiye who are suffering right now.