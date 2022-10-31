Restoring Childhood
The war in Ukraine may have slipped further down the running order of our news channels or been relegated to the inside pages of the newspaper, but it is far from over. Not only does the fighting continue, but the effects of this conflict will be felt across Europe and beyond for some considerable time to come. Despite this darkness and devastation, there are pockets of light!
A hive of activity
There is still hope and God is still on the move. We believe that it’s no accident that we are placed and positioned in the region, to bring light and hope to some of the most hurting, vulnerable and broken people. It was just a few weeks ago that our new training centre in Warsaw, Poland was opened, reaching out to Ukrainian refugee families. Since its opening, the centre has been a hive of activity!
Day by day, women and children come and find a place of rest, safety and security. Not only have we been able to provide hot meals, humanitarian support and education, we have also been able to run kids clubs and events. For so many of these children, their childhood has been stolen away by this war. Yet through CBN’s Orphan’s Promise, we have been able to create opportunities for them to come and have fun, laugh with their friends and just be kids again!
We had the chance to see what’s been going on at one of these camps and sit down with OP volunteer Karen Springs, and centre manager Mykhaylo Babyak to find out more. Watch the video above to see what they had to say.
