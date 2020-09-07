Restoring Hope to Armenui’s Family

Simply Surviving

Three years ago, Armenui’s husband died unexpectedly, leaving her a young widow with three small children. They live in a rural Armenian village, where jobs are hard to find and poverty is the norm.

In a single instant, Armenui’s whole world was turned upside down. Her husband had been the sole provider for their family, and she didn’t have the job training or skills to take care of her little ones. Now she was reeling under the weight of trying to make ends meet and at the same time grieving the tragic loss of her spouse.

Alone. Scared. Somehow supposed to be strong for her children. Armenui struggled with depression. Every day was a battle to survive.

“Everything felt black. Nothing white, all black. I lived just like a robot,” she says. Her eyes are dark and sad. You can almost feel the pain, see the lingering fear.

Even in her desperation, she refused to give up on God and prayed for things to change.