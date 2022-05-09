Saving Baby Praise

Rescuing a Desperate Family in Need

Betty couldn’t stop her baby Praise from crying. Something was terribly wrong, and Betty didn’t know how to help.

Times were difficult for this family since her husband had suffered an injury and could no longer work. Without his income, food was scarce, and medicine was non-existent.

Following her pastor’s advice, Betty took Praise to a local centre near their home in Uganda supported by CBN’s Operation Blessing. Doctors determined that Praise suffered from a cold, anaemia, dermatitis, and a lack of nutrition.

Thankfully, Betty received the urgent medical care that her child needed. Including baby formula, nutritional education, and a better quality of life that compassionate global partners helped make possible!