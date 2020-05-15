What is the SEED Project?

The SEED Project stands for Something to Eat Every Day. The project exists to transform Roma communities by enabling them to become self-sufficient. To do this, we provide training in agriculture, seminar training in setting up small businesses and by starting small business that solely employ members of the Roma community. Because of stigma in Europe, members of the Roma community often find themselves unemployed. We also provide basic necessities such as seeds, livestock and tools to enable people in the community to grow their own produce, ready for sale.

How have we adapted to COVID-19?

This month has been very challenging in our SEED project due to the COVID-19 quarantine. A lot of communication, creativity in executing projects and changes in plans have been required.

We have been having daily conversations with different Project Coordinators on the ground and what we’re finding is that people need a lot of time investment, especially when they are not able to go about their normal, everyday activities. It’s hard for them not only on a physical level, but also emotionally and spiritually.

Much encouragement is needed to reassure them that they aren’t alone and forgotten about in their situation.

The impoverished world problems are so much bigger than what we are experiencing here, mainly because of the lack of basic necessities and not having the resources to meet basic human needs.

The vulnerable population that we are serving through the SEED projects have been incredibly impacted with this lockdown. We have been giving out seeds for planting, but what we have found is that families were starving, some ate any possible seeds (like potatoes) before they could plant them because their children were starving.

Most adults in our projects are hourly or seasonal wage–earners and with everything closed they aren’t able to provide, so we had to start adding food packages to assist the families we were working with. This way, they would have food to sustain them until the vegetables start growing.