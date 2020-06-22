SEED Project Sprouts Opportunity For Families In Ukraine

Fighting To Exist

Even though the war in Eastern Ukraine has slowed down, it continues to destroy the lives of hundreds of people and forces locals to fight for their existence every day.

Kristina, a member of the community in Ukraine says, “When the war stated my husband lost his job. I was pregnant at the time so we could not buy anything for labour and delivery.”

“The hardest part is to realise that you have no way out and nowhere to go. The people here are on the brink of survival and this is not mere words, it’s a reality,” shares Nastya, another member of the community.

Olena says, “We live right on the conflict borderline and there is no transport available to or from our village. It’s 6km to the nearest small shop and 25km to the nearest grocery store.”

“The village looks very depressing with many homes completely destroyed. You can hardly find any intact houses here and the ones that have survived have been repeatedly restored”, says Galina who is the Director of the SEED Project in Ukraine. “Not many people remained here but the ones who did are families with children and even with small babies.”

The only way people can survive here is because of their vegetable gardens and livestock.

“There are no ways to make money here so I survive on vegetables from my garden and milk from a couple of goats that they have”, Nadiya says.

“For the last five years we live on only what we harvest from our vegetable garden because there are no jobs in the area”, says another member of the community.

Svitalana tells us that, “Without our vegetable gardens we simply would not survive.”