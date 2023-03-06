Sharing God’s Love Despite Danger

Supplies Are Slow, But We’re Meeting Needs

CBN’s Operation Blessing volunteer Amanda said, “There’s been multiple earthquakes since we’ve been on the ground. So it got determined that it’s not safe to stay inside.”

Where we are on the ground in the city of Hatay—the most devastated city—residents are at risk of being struck by yet another earthquake. Right now, there is only one open road into the city. That means the journey for incoming supplies is slow and treacherous. Because the level of need in the city is so great, CBN’s Operation Blessing turned our warehouse into a distribution centre. As word gets around that help is available, people have been flocking here.

Amanda said, “The need is everything. These people have nothing. Most of them are living in tents or their cars. They have no hygiene products. Most of them left their house in the middle of the night because it happened while they were sleeping. They have no shoes on their feet; they have no socks; they have nothing.”

Our Director of International Disaster Relief, Diego Traverso, updated us about the severity of the situation.

“IDP is Internally Displaced Person. Turkish people are IDPs in this moment.”