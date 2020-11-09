So Hungry They Ate Flowers
A widowed mother in Cambodia lost her job because of COVID-19. When food ran out, 12-year-old Rachna and her brothers and sisters picked flowers to eat, but that only made them sick. Hunger and helplessness overwhelmed them – until compassionate friends like you brought help and hope!
When Coronoavirus Strikes
Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the nation of Cambodia, 12-year-old Rachna (RARSH-nah), her mom and her brothers and sisters have been forced to stay home.
“I have not gone to school for a long time. I miss my friends and my teacher,” Rachna told CBN.
Rachna’s mum Somally (so-MAR-lee) is a widow raising four children alone. The kids missing school has been hard, but now Somally has also not had any income to continue buying food or to pay the rent.
“I don’t know what to do,” she said with tear filled eyes. “When the coronavirus hit, they closed down the place where I work. Since then I couldn’t find any jobs to do.”
“Sometimes we don’t have food to eat. I am really concerned about that,” added Rachna. “We picked plants from the pond for mom to cook for us to eat. But after we ate it, we all got diarrhoea for the whole day.”
Then the family ran out of food.
“We didn’t have rice. I saw my Mom cry. I hugged her and cried too,” said Rachna. “Mom borrowed food from a neighbour. We ate only one time per day for a whole week.”
“I am very thankful to the people who support Orphan Promise. Without you we would have nothing to eat.” – Somally
A Wonderful Gift
When CBN’s Orphan’s Promise learned about Rachna and her family, we provided food packages for them and others hardest hit by the COVID shutdown.
“There was rice, noodles, canned fish. I have never had food like this before. I was so excited when they give us a wonderful gift!” said Rachna.
Orphan’s Promise provided enough food for the family for a month, and will continue to provide for them and other vulnerable families until they can return to work.
“I am very thankful to the people who support Orphan Promise. Without you we would have nothing to eat. Thank God that you helped my family,” said Somally, her eyes smiling behind her mask.
