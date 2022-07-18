Superbook for Ukrainian Child Refugees

Teaming up with the Jesus Film Project

So many children are fleeing Ukraine without the hope and light of Jesus in their lives. This war has caused unimaginable depths of fear for many, but imagine facing those fears without the protection, love, and hope of Jesus Christ!

That’s why one of our initiatives is to share Superbook with refugee children in their Ukrainian language. It’s our privilege to team up with the Jesus Film Project, who are taking NewLifeBoxes into Polish schools. These boxes contain Ukrainian content that helps share the Good News of Jesus. In this way, we have seen 190 Life Boxes containing Superbook be given to 6 pre-schools throughout Poland.

Refugee children, who have lost their homes, can meet with Jesus. They are welcomed into a permanent home with him and an ever-increasing family! They are met with a perfect love that casts out all fear.

“Thank you for your heart. Thank you for your effort. For all of what you are doing,” says the Director of the six pre-schools. “Please pray that those children will receive Jesus and be disciples of Christ.”