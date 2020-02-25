Superbook Transformed A Hurting Heart
Sasha, 9, loved everything about going to school except for one thing: a girl named Anastasia who bullied her. Read on to find out how Superbook transformed a hurting heart!
Sasha was afraid of Anastasia, who bullied her
“She called me names, and wanted to fight” Sasha told us. “I was so hurt, but I was also afraid of her.”
Anastasia on the other hand, believed it was ok to pick on the smaller girls. She told us she’d been bullied herself, “I pushed other kids around because I wanted them to feel the pain that I had felt” she said with tears flooding her eyes.
One day the bullying got so bad that Sasha came home crying. She told her mum everything that Anastasia had done to her.
“At first, I wanted to run there and fight for my child,” said Sasha’s mum Zhanna. “But then Sasha and I decided to pray for her!”
“My mom suggested that I invite Anastasia to my house, where we have a Superbook club,” added Sasha.
“The Superbook cartoon changed me. I now realise that God can help me in any situation. I learned that being kind is better than being mean.”
At first Anastasia refused, but later decided to come. That day they watched the Superbook episode “He is Risen.”
“When I saw they were nailing Jesus’ hands to the wood, I felt very sorry for Him,” Anastasia said again with tear filled eyes. “I wanted to save him! I learned that Jesus paid a high price for my sins. After watching I prayed and asked Jesus to forgive me!”
“After we prayed together with her, we began to see big changes in Anastasia’s life.” added Zhanna.
“Before I got angry, now I don’t do that. It’s because God changed my heart!” Said Anastasia. “The Superbook cartoon changed me. I now realise that God can help me in any situation. I learned that being kind is better than being mean.”
Anastasia stopped bullying Sasha, and the two have now become good friends.
“We play together, we are good friends now,” said Sasha. “I want to say thank you to everyone who helped make Superbook! Thank you.”
Anastasia Is Forever Transformed!
