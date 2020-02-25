Superbook Transformed A Hurting Heart

Sasha was afraid of Anastasia, who bullied her

“She called me names, and wanted to fight” Sasha told us. “I was so hurt, but I was also afraid of her.”

Anastasia on the other hand, believed it was ok to pick on the smaller girls. She told us she’d been bullied herself, “I pushed other kids around because I wanted them to feel the pain that I had felt” she said with tears flooding her eyes.

One day the bullying got so bad that Sasha came home crying. She told her mum everything that Anastasia had done to her.

“At first, I wanted to run there and fight for my child,” said Sasha’s mum Zhanna. “But then Sasha and I decided to pray for her!”

“My mom suggested that I invite Anastasia to my house, where we have a Superbook club,” added Sasha.