Surviving The Lockdown With Six Children and No Food

Alma Lost Her Livelihood

Alma is a street vendor. As Covid 19 hit her city in the Philippines, she worried where the family’s next meal would come from. Alma and her husband work as day laborers. If they don’t work, there’s no money to buy food that evening. And they haven’t been able to work since the nationwide lockdown began.

“We lost our livelihood” said Alma. “I have 6 six children and I didn’t know how long we’d be able to last.”

Alma’s neighbour Arlie lives next door. She’s also a day laborer. The quarantine meant she was out of work too.

“We had no other source of income to buy food” said Arlie. “Where could I turn? My relatives are in the same situation as we are. So I just hold on to God. It’s really tough, but I’m choosing to trust in Him.”