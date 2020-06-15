Surviving The Lockdown With Six Children and No Food
CBN Humanitarian Aid & Relief
Covid-19 has had a huge impact on Alma and her family. Without work, she and her husband have been unable to buy food for their six children. Read on to find out how they are surviving the lockdown with six children and no food!
Alma Lost Her Livelihood
Alma is a street vendor. As Covid 19 hit her city in the Philippines, she worried where the family’s next meal would come from. Alma and her husband work as day laborers. If they don’t work, there’s no money to buy food that evening. And they haven’t been able to work since the nationwide lockdown began.
“We lost our livelihood” said Alma. “I have 6 six children and I didn’t know how long we’d be able to last.”
Alma’s neighbour Arlie lives next door. She’s also a day laborer. The quarantine meant she was out of work too.
“We had no other source of income to buy food” said Arlie. “Where could I turn? My relatives are in the same situation as we are. So I just hold on to God. It’s really tough, but I’m choosing to trust in Him.”
When CBN’s Operation Blessing learned about Alma and Arlie we provided them with food packs including rice, milk, canned goods and clean drinking water. We also gave cleaning supplies to help to prevent the spread of the virus. The food packs have been distributed safely and will continue to be delivered to families in areas hardest hit by the virus.
“We’re so happy because we didn’t expect to get help from people who don’t even know us! God really answers prayers. He is our hope” said Arlie.
“My children were so excited because they had so much food to eat. Thank you so much!” added Alma.
You Can Help More Families Like Alma’s During Lockdown
There are many families right on our doorstep who are struggling to put food on the table during this pandemic. Will you partner with us to help support these families through lockdown?
