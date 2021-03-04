cbns-orphans-promise-logo
Tatiana in Transnistria

Tatiana and Sergey live in Tiraspol, Transnistria with their 8 children. Both Tanya and Sergey have no education and struggle to make ends meet. They were in danger of losing their children because of their substandard living conditions; two rooms with no water, gas or electricity.

No Water, No Gas, No Electric

Tatiana and her husband Sergey live with their 8 children in Transnistria, a small territory on the eastern side of Moldova. Their tiny home has only 2 rooms and no water, gas or electricity. Seasonal farm work provides a small income but not nearly enough to support this large family.  

“Everything must be done quickly and taking turns. We do not have enough gas, not enough light or water,” shares Tatiana. 

Tatiana and Sergey love their children and they want the best for them, but the best is but a dream in this harsh reality.  

After school the children come home, and it is already nearly dark. They want to do their homework or read but cannot see anything and it is very hard to study. Because we are constantly lighting the room with candles, we have black walls and ceiling. It’s very hard to breathe. The government told us that they are considering taking our children from us and putting them in an orphanage, Tatiana adds.  

“I want to say thank you to everyone who helped us! For everything!”

God, Our Provider

CBN’s Orphan’s Promise heard about this struggling family through a local church partner. Together, we found them a home with 4 spacious rooms, electricity, running water and heat. It even has enough land for farming. The gift of a new washing machine made this Transnistrian home makeover complete. Their faces on moving day say it all. 

“It was so beautiful. There were sweets on the table and in our rooms, there were toys. I want to say thank you to everybody who helped us! For everything,” shares one of their children. 

Likewise, Tatiana expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the donors who made this possible.

Did you know? Stories like Tatiana’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Tatiana. Learn More

DONATE

