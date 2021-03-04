Tatiana in Transnistria

No Water, No Gas, No Electric

Tatiana and her husband Sergey live with their 8 children in Transnistria, a small territory on the eastern side of Moldova. Their tiny home has only 2 rooms and no water, gas or electricity. Seasonal farm work provides a small income but not nearly enough to support this large family.

“Everything must be done quickly and taking turns. We do not have enough gas, not enough light or water,” shares Tatiana.

Tatiana and Sergey love their children and they want the best for them, but the best is but a dream in this harsh reality.

“After school the children come home, and it is already nearly dark. They want to do their homework or read but cannot see anything and it is very hard to study. Because we are constantly lighting the room with candles, we have black walls and ceiling. It’s very hard to breathe. The government told us that they are considering taking our children from us and putting them in an orphanage,” Tatiana adds.