New Homes and a New Start

While struggling through the pandemic, Danny’s family lost their house after a devastating category five typhoon struck. It took their home, their livelihood and all they had. For a time, they were given a place to stay whilst they tended the owner’s land, but sadly he asked them to leave. Danny and his family moved to Mindanao but couldn’t find any work.

The same weather event forced single mother Susan to leave the place her family had found refuge as well. Susan and her children were living in a squatter’s camp, and whilst they weren’t forced to leave, it was far from ideal. Both Danny and Susan struggled to find the resources required to build a new home.

CBN’s Operation Blessing heard of their struggles and, thanks to our partners around the globe, built these families new homes in the Community of Hope. CBN’s Operation Blessing developed this community after the destructive typhoon displaced several families. Along with eight other families who have new homes, Danny and Susan no longer have to worry about where their families will live. They have been given a fresh start and can focus on the future.

Danny shares, “I cried tears of joy because I’m happy. Because of God’s grace and the help of Operation Blessing.”

“My heart is so grateful because now we have a home. I am so thankful God gave us a house through Operation Blessing,” says Susan.

This is possible through the generosity and kindness of our global partners. Thank you!