The Cruel Grandma

Daily Beatings

When Thuli’s parents abandoned her, her grandmother took her in. But her grandmother didn’t take care of her. Instead, Thuli became her grandmother’s slave.

“My gran would demand that I sweep the yard, wash dishes, and clean the floor,” says Thuli. “I didn’t know any other life. She beat me with a cane nearly every day.”

Then one day, Thuli couldn’t take it anymore. “She beat me like she always did,” says Thuli. “But this time when she was finished, I ran away and went to the place where I got food sometimes. I thought the woman who runs the centre might help me.”