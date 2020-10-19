cbns-orphans-promise-logo
The Cruel Grandma

Taking a beating from her grandmother nearly every day was wearing young Thuli down. Read on to discover what happened when this brave, young girl found hope and a safe place to live.

Daily Beatings

When Thuli’s parents abandoned her, her grandmother took her in. But her grandmother didn’t take care of her. Instead, Thuli became her grandmother’s slave.  

“My gran would demand that I sweep the yard, wash dishes, and clean the floor,” says Thuli. “I didn’t know any other life. She beat me with a cane nearly every day.”  

Then one day, Thuli couldn’t take it anymore. “She beat me like she always did,” says Thuli. “But this time when she was finished, I ran away and went to the place where I got food sometimes. I thought the woman who runs the centre might help me.”

“Thank you for everything you have done for us” says Thuli. 

Safe Haven

Anna Themba runs a children’s home and feeding centre in South Africa, supported by Orphan’s Promise.  

“I asked her what’s going on and she said to me ‘my grandmother said she wants to put me in a sack and kill me.’” Says Anna. Anna talked to the police and got custody of Thuli.  

Since then, the young girl’s life has changed dramatically. “I’m happy here because I play with other children, nobody hurts me, and I’m free to study,” says Thuli. “This is my family, and I know that I am loved.”  

People throughout this community recognise this centre is a safe haven for children like Thuli and through your support, we’re able to help more and more children every day. “Thank you for everything you have done for us,” says Thuli. 

Did you know? Stories like Thuli’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Thuli.

