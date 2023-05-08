The House of Hope: A Refuge for Orphans and Refugees
Ukraine is a country that has faced many challenges in recent years, from political turmoil to economic hardship to military conflict. It has left many people vulnerable and needing help, especially children and families. Many have fled their homes struggling for a place to go. In partnership with CBN’s Orphan’s Promise, this is where The House of Hope has been a haven!
A Safe and Supportive Environment
CBN’s Orphan’s Promise have been working to provide help and hope to these people. This is thanks to our incredibly generous partners and donors. Orphan’s Promise, supporting orphans and vulnerable children worldwide, has partnered with the beautiful organisation, the House of Hope, a transitional home for orphan graduates venturing into independent life and becoming valuable community members.
The House of Hope offers these young adults a safe and supportive environment. One where they can learn life skills, receive vocational training and pursue their education. The House of Hope also provides Godly guidance and mentoring, helping them discover their identity and purpose in God.
Adam Howard, the Director of Media and Communications for Orphan’s Promise, shares, “We have been able to impact hundreds of lives because of the consistent financial and emotional support of Orphan’s Promise partners and friends. People from all over the world whose hearts are filled with the desire to serve others in word, action and in prayer.”
Much more than just a shelter
The House of Hope is not only a home for orphan graduates. It has also become a refuge for Ukrainian refugees who have fled from the war-torn regions of the country. Many of these refugees are single mothers with young children who have lost everything and have nowhere else to go.
Valentina, a Ukrainian refugee shares, “I was pregnant, and my child had a heart defect. The surgery needed could only be done in Kyiv. So we went to Kyiv and had the surgery. Just as we were discharged, the war began. We were looking for options for places to stay, but it was difficult. We didn’t have any money. Then, volunteers told us to come here.”
The House of Hope welcomes these families with open arms, providing them with food, clothing, shelter, and medical care. It also helps them to cope with the trauma and stress they have experienced, offering them counselling and emotional support.
“They gave us a room and fed us. I was warmly welcomed and given clothing and food. They provided all the necessities. They helped us get the birth certificate and submit all the paperwork, and to register for medical help. They helped us a lot. We are safe here,” says Valentina.
The House of Hope is a shining example of how God can use ordinary people to make a difference in extraordinary circumstances. Through the partnership of Orphan’s Promise and the House of Hope, hundreds of lives have been transformed by the love and grace of God. The House of Hope is more than just a building; it is a family, a community, and a testimony of God’s faithfulness.
