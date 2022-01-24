The Power of Love
Up until the age of two, Yana was left alone and abandoned. Being an orphan, she needed someone to care for her. She needed someone to love her. Thankfully, she was taken in but no one could have anticipated what was to come. Keep reading to hear how CBN’s Orphan’s Promise helped Yana find not only a future but also a family.
A love to be remembered
“I was resentful towards God and my fate. I stopped appreciating life and started living for my comfort.”
Replacing the darkness with light
“I want to make the world a better place. I want to give my love to others as someone once gave it to me.”
